Post (NYSE:POST) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

POST has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of Post stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.84. Post has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.20. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 2,180.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 1,767.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

