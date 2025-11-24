Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGRO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $9.90 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of AGRO opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.42 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 1.67%.The business had revenue of $304.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 444.0%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 152.17%.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Adecoagro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 22.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

