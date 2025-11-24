Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $5.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.1667.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGHT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sight Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Sight Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $101,791.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 170,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,066.86. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $25,231.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,285.90. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 58,364 shares of company stock worth $262,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 70.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Sight Sciences stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 8.93. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. Equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.