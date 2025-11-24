Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $16.89

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.8889.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $146,625.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 71,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,557.62. This represents a 15.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 11,873 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $132,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,226.48. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 322,719 shares of company stock worth $5,263,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

