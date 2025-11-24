iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
