Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORIC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oric Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oric Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 37,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $461,519.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 531,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,082.08. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $159,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,562.84. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $3,024,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oric Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after buying an additional 1,525,445 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,475 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,126,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,154 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the second quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,729,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 329,864 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

