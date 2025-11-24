Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nanovibronix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nanovibronix has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NAOV opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Nanovibronix has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $162.50.

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Nanovibronix had a negative return on equity of 45.24% and a negative net margin of 380.29%.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

