ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.00.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 4.33%.The business had revenue of $220.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,026,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,598,000 after acquiring an additional 69,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ProAssurance by 41.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,711,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 796,132 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 186.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,491,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,041,000 after purchasing an additional 969,833 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 952,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 403,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1,310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 939,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 872,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

