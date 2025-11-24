Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LDOS. Zacks Research cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Shares of LDOS opened at $186.41 on Friday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 139.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Leidos by 17.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

