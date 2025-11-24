HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.70%. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $55,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,321.89. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

