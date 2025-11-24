Wall Street Zen Upgrades MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) to “Strong-Buy”

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MIND Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MIND Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MIND stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. MIND Technology had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIND. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MIND Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in MIND Technology in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

