Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Receives C$6.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on CIA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CIA
Champion Iron Price Performance
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$492.89 million for the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Champion Iron Company Profile
Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Meta Wins FTC Fight, Keeps Instagram Growth Machine Intact
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.