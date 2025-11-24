Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Receives C$6.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.29 and a 1 year high of C$5.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$492.89 million for the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

Featured Articles

