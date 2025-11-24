Brokerages Set Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Price Target at GBX 2,064

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,064.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,190 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,660 price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,060 to GBX 2,640 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Greggs from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,571, for a total value of £116,850.98. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 1,450 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,603.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,723.04. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,416 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,890. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

