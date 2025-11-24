Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Descartes Systems Group stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 10/21/2025.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $81.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $124.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The firm had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 73,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.