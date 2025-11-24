SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $39.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,263,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 647,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 64,810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,996,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.83. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

