SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $39.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.
SMBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.
Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.83. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.
