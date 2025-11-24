FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FVR

FrontView REIT Stock Up 7.5%

NYSE FVR opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.04 million and a PE ratio of -17.91. FrontView REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 32.21%. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 133,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FrontView REIT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 96,011 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in FrontView REIT by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 765,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FrontView REIT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FrontView REIT by 23.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares during the period.

About FrontView REIT

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.