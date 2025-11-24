ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECD Automotive Design in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

ECD Automotive Design Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of ECD Automotive Design stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790,250.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. ECD Automotive Design has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that ECD Automotive Design will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

