Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE ENIC opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. Enel Chile has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $4.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enel Chile will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $10,650,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Enel Chile by 112.9% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,498,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 2,385,840 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 5,592.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 584,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 573,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

