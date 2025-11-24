Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

ASH stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ashland has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $80.94.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%.The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Ashland has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,585 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 807.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,006 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 48.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,839,000 after acquiring an additional 402,286 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,694,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,446,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter worth about $10,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

