Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Youdao in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Youdao Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:DAO opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.36. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Youdao by 35.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 226.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 176,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Youdao by 83.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 62,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

