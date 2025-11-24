Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geospace Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 25.9%

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.62. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 785,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 522,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 330,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 193,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 138,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.