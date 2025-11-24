TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TAL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAL stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $861.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

