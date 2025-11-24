Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $203.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.73.

NYSE:WELL opened at $199.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.37. Welltower has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $201.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3.5% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

