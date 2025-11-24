Clearfield (CLFD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Clearfield Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $29.26 on Monday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $403.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,926.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,317,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,705.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 479,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 48.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLFD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Further Reading

