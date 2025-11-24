Urban Outfitters (URBN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $1.4838 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of URBN opened at $64.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $654,336.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,430,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,417,919.42. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,210. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,738 in the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 343.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

