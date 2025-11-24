Insider Buying: Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Insider Acquires £6,750 in Stock

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) insider James Smeed bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 per share, for a total transaction of £6,750.

MFX stock opened at GBX 29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.83. Manx Financial Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 13 and a 1 year high of GBX 39.70.

Manx Financial Group PLC (MFG) is an AIM-quoted company (LSE: MFX.L) with subsidiaries offering a suite of financial services to retail and commercial customers, both in the Isle of Man and the UK. MFG’s strategy is to combine organic growth with strategic acquisition to further augment the range of services it offers and to gain greater market share in its preferred markets.

