Insider Buying: Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Insider Acquires £6,750 in Stock

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) insider James Smeed bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 per share, for a total transaction of £6,750.
Manx Financial Group Price Performance
MFX stock opened at GBX 29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.83. Manx Financial Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 13 and a 1 year high of GBX 39.70.
About Manx Financial Group
