Insider Buying: Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires £300,300 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 per share, with a total value of £300,300.

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 108 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.

On Monday, September 22nd, Phillip Bentley sold 2,000,032 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138, for a total value of £2,760,044.16.

On Monday, September 15th, Phillip Bentley bought 103 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 per share, with a total value of £150.38.

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 157 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.91. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 105.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 168. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Mitie Group ( LON:MTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitie Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Analysts expect that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 EPS for the current year.

Mitie Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 185 to GBX 210 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 165 to GBX 170 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitie Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 179.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

