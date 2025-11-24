Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $147.53 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $40.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,270. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,525,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 883.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $142,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

