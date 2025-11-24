Embecta (EMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Embecta to post earnings of $0.4550 per share and revenue of $265.6610 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Embecta Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. Embecta has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $852.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Embecta by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 2.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 368.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Embecta by 22.2% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Embecta by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EMBC. Zacks Research cut Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

