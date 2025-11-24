Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares to Split on Tuesday, December 2nd

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.04 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

