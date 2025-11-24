Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACXP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACXP

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACXP stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -1.27. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.38. On average, analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.20% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.