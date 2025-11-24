Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ascent Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.
