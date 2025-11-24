Wall Street Zen Upgrades Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) to Hold

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAN. Northland Securities set a $1.75 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised Canaan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canaan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

Canaan Stock Down 1.5%

CAN stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Canaan has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $339.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.61.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 51.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Canaan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Canaan will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $86,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canaan by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canaan by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 200,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

