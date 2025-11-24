Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) & Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Financial Review

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) and Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Orient Overseas International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $1.31 billion 1.19 $367.31 million $8.73 5.99 Orient Overseas International $10.70 billion N/A $2.58 billion N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orient Overseas International has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Partners.

62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Orient Overseas International pays an annual dividend of $7.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Navios Maritime Partners pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and Orient Overseas International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas International has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Orient Overseas International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners 23.31% 9.24% 5.04% Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

