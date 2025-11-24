Reviewing Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uniti Group and Cousins Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.17 billion 0.76 $93.41 million $5.11 1.17 Cousins Properties $964.11 million 4.37 $45.96 million $0.35 71.72

Analyst Ratings

Uniti Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Uniti Group and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 0 7 0 1 2.25 Cousins Properties 0 6 6 0 2.50

Uniti Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.55, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.47%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 97.46% -1.71% 0.78% Cousins Properties 6.51% 1.27% 0.70%

Risk and Volatility

Uniti Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Uniti Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Uniti Group beats Cousins Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network. The Uniti Fiber segment includes the operation of infrastructure solutions, cell site backhauls, and dark fiber. The Corporate segment consists of office and shared service functions. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

