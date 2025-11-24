Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Head-To-Head Review

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Cricut shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Auddia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cricut and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 3 1 0 0 1.25 Auddia 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Cricut presently has a consensus target price of $4.18, indicating a potential downside of 13.03%. Given Cricut’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cricut is more favorable than Auddia.

This table compares Cricut and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 11.31% 19.91% 12.15% Auddia N/A -206.92% -180.29%

Risk & Volatility

Cricut has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cricut and Auddia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $712.54 million 1.43 $62.83 million $0.38 12.66 Auddia N/A N/A -$8.72 million ($23.37) -0.04

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cricut, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cricut beats Auddia on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations. Its connected machines include Cricut Joy family for personalization, organization, and customization; Cricut Explore family for cutting, writing, and scoring; Cricut Maker family for cutting, writing, scoring, and adding decorative effects to various materials, such as paper, vinyl, iron-on vinyl, pens, and others; and Cricut Venture for cutting, writing, and scoring large-format projects at professional speeds. The company also provides Cricut Access and Cricut Access Premium subscription offerings, and in-app purchases; and a software that integrates its connected machines and design apps comprising Cricut Joy App, Design Space, and other design apps. In addition, it offers a range of accessories and materials, such as Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Mug Press, hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, and project materials. The company offers its products through its third-party brick-and-mortar and online retail partners; and its website cricut.com, as well as through a network of distributors. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe, as well as the Middle East, Latin America, South Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

