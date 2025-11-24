Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sterling Infrastructure stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 10/21/2025.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.67. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $419.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 434,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 333,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,184,000 after purchasing an additional 299,724 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,926,000 after buying an additional 275,830 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

