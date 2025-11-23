Reviewing NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and DocGo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewGenIvf Group $5.43 million 0.16 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A DocGo $616.55 million 0.15 $19.99 million ($0.52) -1.86

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than NewGenIvf Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NewGenIvf Group and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewGenIvf Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 DocGo 1 4 2 0 2.14

DocGo has a consensus price target of $3.21, suggesting a potential upside of 231.87%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Profitability

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A DocGo -14.02% -9.11% -6.44%

Volatility & Risk

NewGenIvf Group has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About NewGenIvf Group

NewGenIVF Group Ltd. operates as an assisted reproductive services provider. It focuses on providing fertility treatments to fulfil the dreams of building families. The firm offers in-vitro fertilization treatment service, comprising traditional IVF and egg donation, and surrogacy and ancillary caring services. The company was founded by Siu Wing Fung and Fong Hei Yue on January 16, 2019 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home, offices, and other locations; event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts; and total care management solutions comprising healthcare services and ancillary services, such as shelter. DocGo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

