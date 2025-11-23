Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV). In a filing disclosed on November 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares Silver Trust stock on October 3rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/9/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 10/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 10/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 10/2/2025.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 26,309,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,571,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

About Senator Boozman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 339,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About iShares Silver Trust

(Get Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.