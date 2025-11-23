Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Bought Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ferrari stock on October 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.85. 786,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,841. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $372.31 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.41. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.20% and a net margin of 22.65%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $81,367,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Ferrari by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 15.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $529.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ferrari from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.29.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

