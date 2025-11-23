Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Progressive stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 11/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 9/22/2025.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $226.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day moving average of $248.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.52.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,460. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 41,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,508 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 4.0% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

