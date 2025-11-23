Rep. Scott DesJarlais Sells United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares

Representative Scott DesJarlais (R-Tennessee) recently sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in United Parcel Service stock on October 28th.

Representative Scott DesJarlais also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 10/28/2025.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $851,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,695,000 after buying an additional 2,481,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

About Representative DesJarlais

Scott DesJarlais (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

DesJarlais (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Scott DesJarlais was born in Des Moines, Iowa. Before his election to the U.S. House, DesJarlais worked as a physician. He earned bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of South Dakota.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

