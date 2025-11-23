Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coinbase Global stock on October 17th.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.41. 12,329,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,796,144. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Williams Trading set a $405.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.08.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.62, for a total value of $1,504,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,703,538.40. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total transaction of $31,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 187,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,383,885.76. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 755,171 shares of company stock valued at $234,838,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

