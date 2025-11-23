Reviewing Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) and Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Latham Group and Springview, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 2 1 2 0 2.00 Springview 1 0 0 0 1.00

Latham Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Springview.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $533.24 million 1.44 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -65.60 Springview $7.58 million 0.60 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Latham Group and Springview”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Springview has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Latham Group.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Springview’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -2.07% -2.80% -1.34% Springview N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Latham Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Latham Group beats Springview on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Springview

Our company, through our indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”), designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore. Our projects cover four main types of work: (i) new construction, (ii) reconstruction, (iii) additions and alterations (A&A), and (iv) other general contracting services. For new construction, an existing house will be demolished, and a new house will be rebuilt. Our reconstruction work involves replacement of a substantial part of a house. For A&A work, we focus on minor modifications to existing structures within an existing building’s requirements. We also provide other general contracting services, such as renovation and design consultation for our customers. Through conversations with our clients to understand their vision and budget constraints, we assist them in developing a feasible design concept. Our projects are carried out in either (a) design and build mode or (b) construction mode. When we play a design and build role, we provide design input and also serve as the main contractor. For construction mode, we act only in the role of a contractor. For the design and build role, we collaborate with associated architectural firms to deliver tailored solutions consisting of conceptualized design drawings and detailed implementation plans which we then execute with the joint efforts of our experienced design team and construction team. For the contractor role, we provide our customers with quality construction work based on our team’s experience and existing relationships with architects and subcontractors. With a considerable operating history dating back to 2002, we believe we have established a positive reputation in the busy Singapore real estate development market through customer relationships, leading to referrals from existing customers. Our operations team manages inquiries and feedback, working with subcontractors to address any issues that arise in our projects. We believe that effective communication through phone calls and instant messaging ensures quick issue resolution. In turn, we believe that our commitment to high-quality services and addressing customer feedback is vital for expanding our market share and ensuring overall business success of our company. Our company was incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability on September 27, 2023. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is located at Ogier Global (Cayman) Limited, 89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-9009, Cayman Islands. Our principal executive office is at 203 Henderson Road, #06-01, Henderson Industrial Park, Singapore 159546. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc., 122 E. 42nd Street, 18th Floor, New York, New York.

