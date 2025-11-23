Head to Head Review: Pony AI (PONY) vs. Its Peers

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pony AI to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pony AI and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $75.03 million -$274.12 million -8.95 Pony AI Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 6.37

Pony AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI. Pony AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Pony AI Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Pony AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pony AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 1 0 7 1 2.89 Pony AI Competitors 133 583 1009 66 2.56

Pony AI presently has a consensus target price of $20.42, indicating a potential upside of 82.48%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pony AI peers beat Pony AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pony AI Company Profile

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

