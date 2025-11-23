Comparing Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) and Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digimarc and Cycurion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $33.66 million 4.47 -$39.01 million ($1.71) -4.05 Cycurion $15.67 million 0.77 $1.23 million ($23.52) -0.19

Risk & Volatility

Cycurion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cycurion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Digimarc has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Digimarc and Cycurion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00

Digimarc presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.02%. Given Digimarc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Cycurion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Cycurion shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Cycurion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Cycurion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -110.92% -55.40% -43.81% Cycurion -112.73% -186.09% -62.96%

Summary

Digimarc beats Cycurion on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Cycurion

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

