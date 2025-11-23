Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) versus Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST) Head to Head Review

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) and Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Foremost Clean Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Foremost Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -923.39% -843.87% Foremost Clean Energy N/A -17.94% -16.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Foremost Clean Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wealth Minerals and Foremost Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foremost Clean Energy has a beta of 6.15, meaning that its stock price is 515% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Foremost Clean Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$38.30 million ($0.11) -0.53 Foremost Clean Energy N/A N/A -$2.60 million ($0.39) -5.62

Foremost Clean Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wealth Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Foremost Clean Energy beats Wealth Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Foremost Clean Energy

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

