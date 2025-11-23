Comparing Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR)

Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mackenzie Realty Capital and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackenzie Realty Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sunstone Hotel Investors 2 4 2 0 2.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus price target of $8.93, indicating a potential downside of 1.49%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Mackenzie Realty Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackenzie Realty Capital $22.06 million 0.35 -$25.92 million ($10.80) -0.38 Sunstone Hotel Investors $937.93 million 1.84 $43.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mackenzie Realty Capital and Sunstone Hotel Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Mackenzie Realty Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Mackenzie Realty Capital and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackenzie Realty Capital N/A -15.16% -6.24% Sunstone Hotel Investors 2.15% 1.12% 0.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Mackenzie Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Mackenzie Realty Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mackenzie Realty Capital

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc. is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc. is based in ORINDA, Calif.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

