Financial Survey: Inno (INHD) & Its Competitors

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Inno to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inno and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno -244.24% -84.48% -74.24% Inno Competitors -5.69% 63.04% 4.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Inno shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inno 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inno Competitors 304 1707 2447 138 2.53

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inno and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Inno’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inno has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Inno has a beta of -2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inno’s peers have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inno and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $890,000.00 -$3.21 million -0.87 Inno Competitors $6.83 billion $555.91 million 36.35

Inno’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inno. Inno is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inno peers beat Inno on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

