Rep. Brandon Gill Buys iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock

Representative Brandon Gill (R-Texas) recently bought shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock on October 29th.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. 167,270,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,394,930. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $71.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,308,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter.

About Representative Gill

Brandon Gill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 26th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gill (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 26th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Brandon Gill grew up outside of Abilene, Texas. Gill earned undergraduate degrees in economics and history from Dartmouth College. His career experience includes working as an investment banker and as an analyst at a hedge fund before launching his own news outlet and becoming a film producer.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

